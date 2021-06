Articles

Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm defended U.S. carbon-neutrality targets in testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, saying the U.S. has no choice but to take action regardless of Chinese efforts to reduce their own...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559828-granholm-defends-us-emissions-targets-if-we-dont-take-action-where