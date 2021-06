Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 15:38 Hits: 0

Communication is crucial for elephants that live in complex multi-tiered social systems. Apart from their iconic trumpets uttered through the trunk, Asian elephants also produce species-specific squeaks by buzzing their lips. This demonstrates once again the elephant's flexibility in sound production.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623113829.htm