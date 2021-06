Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:06 Hits: 1

Soil liquefaction was a major feature of the 2011 Christchurch, New Zealand earthquake that killed 185 people. Researchers developed a machine learning model to predict the amount of lateral movement that can be expected from liquefaction during a natural hazard event. Their model, trained on Christchurch data, was 70% accurate at determining the amount of displacement that occurred.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623130649.htm