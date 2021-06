Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:31 Hits: 1

A Michigan energy company on Wednesday announced its proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025.Consumers Energy’s plan, which would require regulatory approval by Michigan Public Service Commission, would eliminate...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559877-michigan-electric-utility-proposes-to-stop-using-coal-as-fuel