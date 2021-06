Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 23:40 Hits: 5

A new study finds that the persistence of a marker of chronic cellular stress, previously associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), also takes place in the brains of Huntington's disease (HD) patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623194027.htm