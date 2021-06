Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 22:20 Hits: 1

Brazil’s environment minister stepped down from his position on Wednesday amid an investigation over an illegal logging operation.Ricardo Salles is being investigated for allegedly obstructing a police probe involving illegal logging in the Amazon...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559948-brazil-environment-minister-steps-down-amid-illegal-logging