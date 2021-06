Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 02:12 Hits: 3

A federal judge in Florida cited racial discrimination in a ruling that halted the loan forgiveness program aimed at Black farmers that was part of the Biden administration's COVID-19 relief package that forgave debts related to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559993-judge-halts-loan-forgiveness-program-aimed-at-black-farmers