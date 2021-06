Articles

A research team discovers that silver (Ag)-based antimicrobials can effectively combat antibiotic resistant Staphylococcus aureus by targeting multiple biological pathways via functional disruption of key proteins and can be further exploited to enhance the efficacy of conventional antibiotics as well as to resensitize methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) to antibiotics.

