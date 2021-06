Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:37 Hits: 3

This model addresses the fact that most traditional climate models effectively ignore cities entirely, causing them to underestimate the frequency and severity of urban heat waves. Urban areas make up only 2-3% of the earth's land, so their effect on global models is negligible, but more than half of the world's population lives in urban areas, so their impact is significant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210621123706.htm