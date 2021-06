Articles

Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

When viruses infect cells, changes in the cell nucleus occur, and these can be observed through fluorescence microscopy. Using fluorescence images from live cells, researchers have trained an artificial neural network to reliably recognize cells that are infected by adenoviruses or herpes viruses. The procedure also identifies severe acute infections at an early stage.

