Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 20:05 Hits: 4

All coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A new study suggests that immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210621160528.htm