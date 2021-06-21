Universal mechanism of regulation in plant cells discovered

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 20:05 Hits: 3

All plant cells obtain their energy mainly from two organelles they contain - chloroplasts (responsible for photosynthesis) and mitochondria (responsible for the biochemical cycle of respiration that converts sugars into energy). However, a large number of a plant cell's genes in its mitochondria and chloroplasts can develop defects, jeopardising their function. Nevertheless, plant cells evolved an amazing tool called the RNA editosome (a large protein complex) to repair these kinds of errors. It can modify defective messenger RNA that result from defective DNA by transforming (deamination) of certain mRNA nucleotides.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210621160530.htm