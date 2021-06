Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 21:03 Hits: 1

A Senate committee that’s led by key swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has released a 400-page energy infrastructure proposal that it will weigh later this week. The proposal, which is labeled a discussion draft, did not receive much...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/559478-manchin-led-committee-puts-forth-sprawling-energy-infrastructure