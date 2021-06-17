New York Ranks in Top 10 U.S. Cities with Energy Star Certified Buildings

Category: Environment Hits: 4
06/17/2021
NEW YORK – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released its most recent annual "Top Cities" list, spotlighting the cities with the largest number of ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings last year. New York made the national "Top Ten," scoring the fifth spot on the list with 276 ENERGY STAR certified buildings.
“Cities and communities play an essential role in reducing energy use in commercial and multifamily buildings,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With help from ENERGY STAR, city leaders and building owners are working together to strengthen their economies and reduce the emissions that lead to climate change.”
“New York City’s path to carbon neutrality cannot exist without making our built environment more energy-efficient, sustainable, and comfortable for all New Yorkers,” said Ben Furnas, Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate and Sustainability. “Being one of the leading cities in energy performance year after year reaffirms our ambitious approach to curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Thank you to the EPA for this recognition and vote of confidence.”
Commercial buildings are responsible for 18 percent of the nation's energy use and cost more than $190 billion per year in energy bills. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35 percent less energy and are responsible for 35 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings.
First released in 2009, EPA's list of cities with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings shows how buildings across America are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census. These areas include the city itself as well as surrounding suburbs. This year's Top Cities are:
Rank
Metro Area
Building Count
Last Year's Rank
1
Los Angeles
587
1
2
Washington, DC
549
2
3
San Francisco
341
6
4
Atlanta
329
4
5
New York
276
5
6
Chicago
237
7
7
Houston
195
10
8
Dallas
194
3
9
Boston
193
11
10
Denver
186
9
11
Seattle
165
13
12
San Diego
164
13
13
Riverside, Calif.
152
12
13
Tampa
152
16
15
Minneapolis
133
19
16
Phoenix
119
8
17
Austin
107
17
18
San Jose
104
18
19
Charlotte
103
23
20
Miami
87
21
20
Philadelphia
87
15
22
Sacramento
77
22
23
Portland
65
n/a
24
Raleigh
54
n/a
25
San Antonio
42
n/a
Across the country, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR last year.
As of the end of 2020, over the lifetime of the program, more than 37,000 buildings across America had earned EPA's ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these buildings have saved more than $5 billion on energy bills and prevented nearly 22 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—equal to the annual emissions of more than 2.6 million homes.
To earn EPA's ENERGY STAR, a commercial building must earn an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher on EPA's 1 – 100 scale, indicating that it is more energy efficient than 75 percent of similar buildings nationwide. When calculating a building's ENERGY STAR score, ENERGY STAR takes into account multiple factors, including hours of operation, energy use, and occupancy. This means that, despite buildings operating differently during the COVID pandemic, ENERGY STAR scores and certification still reflect actual, measured energy efficiency.
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, all through voluntary action.
Learn more about ENERGY STAR at https://www.energystar.gov/about[1]
More on ENERGY STAR Top Cities, including the 2021 ranking of top small and mid-sized cities, as well as last year's rankings: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/about_us/newsroom/2021_top_cities[2]
Search for ENERGY STAR certified buildings: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/reference/find-energy-star-certified-buildings-and-plants/registry-energy-star-certified-buildings[3]
More about earning the ENERGY STAR certification for commercial buildings: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/building_recognition/building_certification[4]
Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page, http://facebook.com/eparegion2[5][6]
21-043
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/new-york-ranks-top-10-us-cities-energy-star-certified-buildings