Stronger together: How protein filaments interact

Just as the skeleton and muscles move the human body and hold its shape, the cells of the body are stabilized and moved by a cellular skeleton. This cellular skeleton is a dynamic structure, constantly changing and renewing. It consists of different types of protein filaments, which include intermediate filaments and microtubules. Researchers have now observed and measured a direct interaction between microtubules and intermediate filaments outside the cell.

