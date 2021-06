Articles

Researchers have found that an anchoring complex in plant cells recruits its own version of the katana sword for cutting microtubules. The Msd1-Wdr8 complex is used to stabilize sites within plant cells where new microtubules are created, before it recruits katanin -- an enzyme named after the katana sword -- to cut and release new microtubules.

