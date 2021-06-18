Atomic-scale tailoring of graphene approaches macroscopic world

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

Properties of materials are often defined by imperfections in their atomic structure, especially when the material itself is just one atom thick, such as graphene. Researchers have now developed a method for controlled creation of such imperfections into graphene at length scales approaching the macroscopic world. These results, confirmed by atomically resolved microscope images, serve as an essential starting point both for tailoring graphene for applications and for the development of new materials.

