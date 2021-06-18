Greenhouse gas data deep dive reaches new level of 'reasonable and true'

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

For the most accurate accounting of a product's environmental impact, scientists look at the product's entire life cycle, from cradle to grave. It's a grand calculation known as a life cycle assessment (LCA), and greenhouse gas emissions are a key component. For corn ethanol, most greenhouse gas emissions can be mapped to the fuel's production, transportation, and combustion, but a large portion of the greenhouse gas calculation can be traced right back to the farm.

