Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 13:16 Hits: 1

Sour taste does not have the nearly universal appeal that sweet taste does. Slightly sour foods or drinks such as yogurt and lemon juice are yummy to many, but such highly sour foods as spoiled milk are yucky, even dangerous. Like humans, many other animals, including insects, prefer slightly acidic over very acidic foods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210618091654.htm