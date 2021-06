Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 17:41 Hits: 1

A new study paves the way for the development of next generation therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), the most frequent cause of healthcare-acquired gastrointestinal infections and death in developed countries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210618134107.htm