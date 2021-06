Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 13:17 Hits: 2

Forest fires have crept higher up mountains over the past few decades, scorching areas previously too wet to burn, according to researchers. As wildfires advance uphill, a staggering 11% of all Western US forests are now at risk.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210618091709.htm