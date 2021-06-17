New method could reveal what genes we might have inherited from Neanderthals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:55 Hits: 2

Using neural networks, researchers have developed a new method to search the human genome for beneficial mutations from Neanderthals and other archaic humans. These humans are known to have interbred with modern humans, but the overall fate of the genetic material inherited from them is still largely unknown. Among others, the researchers found previously unreported mutations involved in core pathways in metabolism, blood-related diseases and immunity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617115536.htm