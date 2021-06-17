The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Parrot talk

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Outside the breeding season many parrots live in dynamic social systems in which individuals travel and forage. These flocks are characterized by frequent changes in composition and their dynamic nature entails a unique set of challenges, such as potential increased aggression and competition for resources. Therefore, the ability to selectively choose the right flock members may be essential to maximize individual fitness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617115545.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version