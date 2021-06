Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:37 Hits: 2

Chronic stress could be one reason why some animal orphans have shorter lives and less offspring. Researchers assessed if, as orphan humans, orphan chimpanzees are exposed to chronic stress. They found that maternal loss is stressful but orphans experience little chronic stress since stress hormones return to normal after two years, possibly thanks to care provided by other chimpanzees.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617133756.htm