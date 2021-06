Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:38 Hits: 2

Nitrogen from agriculture, vehicle emissions and industry is endangering butterflies in Switzerland. The element is deposited in the soil via the air and has an impact on vegetation -- to the detriment of the butterflies, as researchers have discovered.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617133804.htm