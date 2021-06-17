Long-term Himalayan glacier study

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:38 Hits: 2

The glaciers of Nanga Parbat - one of the highest mountains in the world - have been shrinking slightly but continually since the 1930s. This loss in surface area is evidenced by a long-term study. The geographers combined historical photographs, surveys, and topographical maps with current data, which allowed them to show glacial changes for this massif in the north-western Himalaya as far back as the mid-1800s.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210617133826.htm