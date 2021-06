Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 02:39 Hits: 5

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is asking residents to conserve electricity amid a heat wave that is affecting much of the Western U.S. “The California Independent System Operator (ISO), with extreme heat forecast for much of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559110-california-power-grid-calls-on-residents-to-conserve-electricity