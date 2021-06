Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 19:37 Hits: 2

A Democratic senator pressed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the Biden administration’s review of its oil and gas program on Wednesday following a court ruling that blocked its pause on new leasing. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) raised concerns...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558799-democrat-presses-haaland-on-oil-and-gas-review