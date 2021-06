Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 07:16 Hits: 3

With unemployment rising in the southern African country due to COVID-19, some locals have turned to digging for gold in the rivers of Chimanimani National Park.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mozambique-swapping-gold-for-organic-farming/a-57854034?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss