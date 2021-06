Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 13:40 Hits: 5

Astronomers have discovered a titanic galactic wind driven by a supermassive black hole 13.1 billion years ago. This is the earliest-yet-observed example of such a wind to date and is a telltale sign that huge black holes have a profound effect on the growth of galaxies from the very early history of the Universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210616094054.htm