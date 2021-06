Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 16:49 Hits: 3

The Biden administration will take a step toward establishing a reserve for uranium, a proposal pushed by the prior Trump administration that could boost mining of the mineral as well as nuclear energy potential.Testifying before the Senate Energy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558526-biden-administration-eyes-step-toward-trump-era-proposal-for