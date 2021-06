Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:52 Hits: 6

Palm oil has become an ingredient in so many of our daily staples. But its link to deforestation makes it unpopular. Is it as bad as we are led to believe?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/palm-oil-what-s-the-big-deal/a-57464367?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss