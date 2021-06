Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 17:23 Hits: 3

E. coli adapt to survive sudden starvation. Biologists showed that when E. coli cells lack nutrients, the cytoplasm becomes more dense as its volume decreases, probably because of water loss. At the same time, the periplasm increases in volume as the inner membrane pulls away from the outer membrane.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210615132308.htm