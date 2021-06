Articles

If the trend of declining coral growth continues at the current rate, the world's coral reefs may cease calcifying around 2054, a new study has found. Drawing on research from the late 1960s until now, the paper reveals the global spatiotemporal trends and drivers of coral reef ecosystem growth (known as calcification).

