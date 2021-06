Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 June 2021

The term 'wet market' is often laced with negative undertones, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the majority of these markets -- like the one featured above in Taipei, Taiwan -- pose very little risks to human health and biodiversity, according to a new study.

