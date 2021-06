Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 17:24 Hits: 12

President Biden’s pick to lead the country’s public lands agency is coming under Republican criticism over her involvement in a logging sabotage case decades ago. The criticism is over Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558318-biden-lands-nominee-faces-gop-scrutiny-over-decades-old-tree