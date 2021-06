Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 19:39 Hits: 11

Climate reconstruction of the last 200,000 years from East Africa illustrates the living conditions of Homo sapiens when they migrated out of Africa / Homo sapiens was mobile across regions during wet phases and retreated to high altitudes during dry phases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210614153909.htm