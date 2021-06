Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 19:39 Hits: 10

While best known as the code for genetic information, DNA is also a nutrient for specialized microbes. An international team of researchers has discovered several bacteria in sediment samples from the Atlantic Ocean that use DNA as a food source. One bacterium newly named by the team in fact is a true expert in degrading DNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210614153932.htm