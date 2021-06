Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 20:08 Hits: 11

Crude oil Monday rose to its highest price in almost three years as demand rebounds and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.ABC News reported that crude oil in the U.S. was $71.50 per barrel on Monday, its...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558361-crude-oil-hits-highest-price-in-nearly-three-years