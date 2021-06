Articles

A new imaging technique has the potential to detect neurological disorders -- such as Alzheimer's disease -- at their earliest stages, enabling physicians to diagnose and treat patients more quickly. Termed super-resolution, the imaging methodology combines position emission tomography (PET) with an external motion tracking device to create highly detailed images of the brain.

