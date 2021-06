Articles

Saturday, 12 June 2021

Germany on Saturday urged parties involved in trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to move quickly as indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over the Obama-era deal resumed in Europe."Playing for time is in no-one's interest,"...

