Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 15:28 Hits: 3

The Biden administration has indicated that it will “repeal or replace” a Trump administration decision to expand logging in the nation’s largest old-growth forest.The government’s regulatory agenda indicates that the move follows an Agriculture...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/557987-biden-to-repeal-or-replace-trump-rule-removing-protections-for