EPA Announces $6 Million for Tribes to Support Wetlands and Healthy Watersheds

WASHINGTON - Today, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced selections under two Clean Water Act (CWA) grant programs to support leadership of Tribes in protecting and restoring water resources. The agency anticipates awarding approximately $3 million to 18 Tribal nations and one Intertribal organization under the Tribal Wetland Program Development Grant competition and an additional $3 million in CWA Section 319 Tribal Competitive Grants to 32 Tribal nations to support projects to manage nonpoint source pollution.

“Strong Tribal water quality programs are the building blocks for safeguarding sources of drinking water, supporting healthy ecosystems, and ensuring safe recreational, economic, and subsistence activities,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water Radhika Fox. “These grants help build strong equitable Tribal government programs to protect, preserve, and restore water resources while complementing existing Federal Clean Water Act programs.”

“Investments to improve water quality begins at the local level, and EPA is pleased to support the development and implementation of Tribal programs to protect wetland resources and reduce non-point source contamination to our waterways. Actions through these programs will contribute to improved health for Tribal communities, improved ecologic function, and the safe practice of Tribal cultural tradition,” said JoAnn Chase, Director of EPA’s American Indian Environmental Office.

Projects selected under the Tribal Wetland Program Development Grant competition would support development of wetland monitoring and assessment, restoration, regulatory, and management programs.

Region 1

Region 4

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Region 5

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

Region 8

Chippewa Cree Tribe

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Region 9

Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians

Manzanita Band of Diegueno Mission Indians

La Posta Band of Mission Indians

Resighini Rancheria

Region 10

Coeur d'Alene Tribe

Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, & Siuslaw Indians

Quinault Indian Nation

The Klamath Tribes

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians of Washington

Chugach Regional Resources Commission

Snoqualmie Indian Tribe

EPA’s Tribal Nonpoint Source Competitive Grants would support projects to address nonpoint source pollution through practices including streambank protection, riparian area and wetland restoration, livestock exclusion fencing, and community outreach and education.

Region 1

Penobscot Indian Nation

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians

Region 2

Region 4

Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Region 5

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

Prairie Island Indian Community

Region 6

Region 8

Southern Ute Indian Tribe

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians

Region 9

Bishop Paiute Tribe

South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe

Fort Mojave Indian Tribe

Fort Bidwell Indian Community

Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians

Walker River Paiute Tribe

San Carlos Apache Tribe

Chemehuevi Indian Tribe

Havasupai Tribe

Cedarville Rancheria

La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians

Navajo Nation

Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation​​​​​​​

Region 10

Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation

Nez Perce Tribe

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation

Klamath Tribe

Tulalip Tribes of Washington

Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

In addition to competitive grants, each year EPA’s Nonpoint Source Program awards approximately $5 million in base grants to eligible Tribes to support staffing and program work.

Grant awards under both programs will be made once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. EPA received forty-four (44) applications for over $7.5 million under the Wetland Program Development Grants and forty (40) applications for over $3.7 million under the Tribal Nonpoint Source Competitive Grants.

For more information on Wetland Program Development Grants: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants-and-epa-wetlands-grant-coordinators .

For more information on Tribal Nonpoint Source Management Grants: https://www.epa.gov/nps/tribal .