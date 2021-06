Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

The Interior Department has proposed a rule to withdraw a Trump-era regulation that was expected to lessen the amount of money that companies pay the government to drill on public lands and waters. The Biden administration in a swipe at Trump's...

