Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

Researchers have found that a single, one-hour treatment that involves breathing in a mixture of oxygen and the anesthetic drug nitrous oxide -- otherwise known as laughing gas -- can significantly improve symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression.

