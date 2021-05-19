NRDC’s Shahyd Testifies on Clean Energy Tax Policy

Category: Environment Hits: 0
WASHINGTON – The devastating conditions in Jackson, Miss., Flint, Mich., and other cities demonstrate the need for changes in federal tax policy to bring about a fairer, more equitable and cleaner nation, an NRDC expert is telling lawmakers today.
Khalil Shahyd, a senior policy advisor for equity, environment and just communities at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), is testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee on the overlapping crises facing cities and their residents.
“Congress has the chance to help alleviate some of these crises, by utilizing the tax code to repair and upgrade infrastructure, support energy efficient, healthy and affordable housing, deploy more clean energy and clean vehicles, and ensure that good jobs are spread across our society,” he said.
Shahyd highlighted a number of specific tax changes necessary, including:
