U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Crop Insurance Incentive

WASHINGTON – The Department of Agriculture today announced it is giving a $5 per acre savings on crop insurance to farmers who planted cover crops during the 2021 cropping year. The move aims to help farmers who faced a tough year during the pandemic, while supporting healthy soils to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Following is a quote from Lara Bryant, Deputy Director of Water & Agriculture at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“Today’s announcement is great news for farmers and the environment. Cover crops are a powerful but underutilized tool in combating climate change, improving water quality, and restoring soil health. States like Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana have piloted similar programs that have proved to be popular and effective, but limited state resources can only go so far. Offering federal support to expand these programs is a welcome step toward encouraging good stewardship and partnering with farmers in our shared fight against a warming planet.”

