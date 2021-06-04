NRDC: May Unemployment Numbers Highlight Need for Biden’s American Jobs Plan

WASHINGTON – Some 9.3 million Americans remain unemployed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.



Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:



“Today’s unemployment numbers out of Washington affirm what the country’s experiencing on Main Street: a grinding climb from a devastating pandemic that’s taking a continuing toll on the economic security of our people. President Biden has proposed the right remedy - the American Jobs Plan, a comprehensive package of strategic investment that weds climate action to equitable recovery and creates good-paying jobs in every community.



“The American Jobs Plan is a stirring vote of confidence in the nation’s future. It sets us on the path to 100-percent clean electricity by 2035, speeds the shift to electric cars and trucks, caps and cleans millions of abandoned oil and gas wells, and replaces lead pipes and service lines. It’s time to rally around this hopeful vision of a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future and a strong, just and equitable recovery.”

