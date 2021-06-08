EPA Announces City of Gatesville, Texas, to Receive More Than $183,000 in Brownfields Cleanup Funding

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

DALLAS – (June 8, 2021) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the city of Gatesville, Texas, is among the 151 recipients of 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in Brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grants. Gatesville will use its cleanup grant of $183,409 on the former Rotunda Nursing Home property. The 2.5-acre cleanup site, built in 1968 and operated under different owners as a nursing home until it closed permanently and was abandoned in 2000, is contaminated with inorganic contaminants. Grant funds also will be used to prepare conceptual site reuse and community relations plans, and conduct community outreach activities.

This funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties. Approximately 50 percent of selected recipients are receiving EPA Brownfields grant funding for the first time and more than 85 percent serve small communities.

“Through our Brownfields Program, EPA is delivering on the Biden Administration’s commitment to lifting up and protecting overburdened communities across America, especially communities that have experienced long periods of disinvestment and decay,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land.”

“Brownfields cleanup grants help communities of all sizes revitalize abandoned properties, which can be a starting point for transforming entire neighborhoods,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “The city of Gatesville worked hard to be selected for an EPA brownfields grant, and we look forward to working with them and seeing their progress.”

“We had the perfect city-owned site picked out to replace our 61-year old police station and 83-year old city hall; our challenge was finding a feasible way to get rid of an abandoned, asbestos-laden, blighted nursing home that was on the site,” said Mayor Gary M. Chumley. “This Brownfields Cleanup Grant will help us do that – abate and remove a habitual eyesore without placing that burden on our taxpayers’ backs. We look forward to partnering with the EPA and Region 6 in turning the page on this long-standing problem.”

Today’s grant announcement includes:

$42.2 million for 107 Assessment Grants, which will provide funding for brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments, and community outreach.

$15.5 million for 36 Cleanup Grants, which will provide funding to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites owned by the recipient.

The list of the fiscal year 2021 applicants selected for funding is available here: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2021-brownfields-multipurpose-assessment-and-cleanup-grants

EPA anticipates that it will award the grants once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by the selected recipients.

Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.76 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example:

To date, communities participating in the Brownfields Program have been able to attract more than $34.4 billion in cleanup and redevelopment funding after receiving Brownfields funds. This has led to over 175,500 jobs in cleanup, construction, and redevelopment.

Based on grant recipient reporting, recipients leveraged on average $20.13 for each EPA Brownfields dollar and 10.3 jobs per $100,000 of EPA Brownfield Grant funds expended on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements.

In addition, an academic peer-reviewed study has found that residential properties near brownfield sites increased in value by 5% to 15.2% as a result of cleanup activities.

Finally, analyzing data near 48 brownfields, EPA found an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in a single year after cleanup—2 to 7 times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of those brownfield sites.

For more on the Brownfields Grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-epa-brownfield-grant-funding

For more on EPA’s Brownfields Program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields



Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #