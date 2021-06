Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed two bills into law Tuesday aimed at improving the operation and oversight of the state’s power grid after broad criticism over the handling of a deadly winter storm.One of the bills Abbott signed would require...

